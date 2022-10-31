What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your Facebook Password

Most people who regularly access Facebook from their computer or mobile devices are probably already logged into it, so entering a password upong launching the platform is not necessary. But sometimes things happen. Updates to the app, changes to your phone's operating system, or the need to clear your web browser's browsing data, which includes passwords and other sign-in information, can force a log-out. And if it's been a while since you've had to enter your Facebook credentials, you might not remember your password. Is there a way to recover a forgotten Facebook password?

The short answer is yes.

Like most websites and social media apps, Facebook lets you manage your account and update personal information, including your password. In case you don't remember it, there's a security feature that lets you reset it through a computer or mobile web browser as well as the Facebook app. You'll receive onscreen instructions that are quite easy to follow.

If you happen to have the wherewithal to set up two-factor authentication before being logged out of your Facebook account, it's important to note that you won't be able to use the mobile phone number associated to the security feature to reset your password. You'll need to have an alternate phone number or email address added to your details for password recovery. If you have not ventured into Facebook's 2FA features, then you should be able to reset your Facebook password and pick a new one by following any of the methods below.