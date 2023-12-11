How To Deactivate Your Facebook Account

With the vast number of social media platforms available these days, you may feel the urge to get rid of some of your profiles to make managing your online footprint a more hassle-free endeavor. If you've narrowed down your options and settled on deleting your Facebook account, it's actually a very simple process to do on both a computer web browser or the Facebook mobile app. However, if there was one very important thing to note about the Facebook account deletion process, it's this: once you complete the process, it cannot be undone. Your Facebook account will permanently cease to exist, along with it all the content and information you've shared, such as your profile details, photo albums, videos, and comments, to name a few. Your Messenger access and all your conversations within it will also be permanently erased.

If your entire Facebook presence being wiped is something you find too extreme, you can opt for the less severe option that is just as effective, but without the irreversible finality: deactivating your Facebook account. Compared to deletion, disabling your Facebook profile lets you temporarily place your account under an invisibility cloak of sorts, with an option to revive it when you're ready to come back.

There are several ways to deactivate your Facebook account currently. Do note that depending on the device you're using to go through the process and how updated your operating system is, you may see a different version of Facebook's settings as the platform regularly receives upgrades.