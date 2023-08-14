What To Do If Someone Deepfakes Your Photo With AI

While tech giants like Google have made efforts to thwart deepfakes from taking over, there are some things we can still do to not contribute to the problem. First, we should be careful about sharing content without validating if it's a trustworthy publication or creator. While some countries like China are actively trying to crackdown on deepfakes in the media with legislation, many countries are still in the nascent stages in terms of preventive laws for cybercrimes.

Second, when we are made aware that a particular image or video is a product of a deepfake, we can report it to whatever platform we saw it on. Third, we can withdraw support for initiatives that use our likeness without our consent or compensation. On an individual level, this can mean avoiding apps or filters that train algorithms designed to improve this technology using personal data.

Should your likeness not be relevant to your career or personal brand, you may consider how often you post your face online. Although it may be too late for public figures, or even those of us who have uploaded hundreds of photos of themselves when they were younger, it's not too late to protect those who come after us.

You can and should discourage family members with younger children to explain responsible ways to share media online. While you may not be able to protect them forever, you can do your best to make sure that they understand their privacy rights. When they are older and begin to participate online, they can decide on their own terms how much of their life they wish to make public. In addition, you can reduce the risks of their likeness being used by predators without their consent.