The Terrifying Truth About The Evolution Of Deep Fakes

In 1917, not long after the introduction of personal cameras, the world was rocked by the publication of photographs purported to show young children frolicking with fairies. The Cottingley Fairies, as they came to be known, were deemed legitimate by a number of experts and were popularized by none other than Arthur Conan Doyle. Decades later, the children in the photos, now adults, admitted they were fakes made with paper cutouts. Whether for art, fraud, or a fanciful prank that got out of hand, we've been doctoring images to paint a false picture of reality for almost as long as we've been able.

Our ability and tendency to create imagery from our imagination has lent itself to thriving television and movie industries that have utilized practical effects, camera trickery, and post-production modifications. As our imaging technologies became increasingly digital, that opened up a new arena for falsifying images and those tools are increasingly available to the wider public. As the ability to create false images propagated, society was bound for a little heartache.

Now, through the use of sophisticated yet readily available software, nearly anyone with the time and talent can create fabricated images or videos of almost anyone else. This has some concerned that someday soon — maybe even already — we won't be able to trust what we see and hear online.