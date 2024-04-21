The Shady Side Of Snapchat

In an age where TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) are the top dogs, it's easy to forget that once upon a time Snapchat was what all the cool kids were doing. Depending on the circles you hung out in and the friends you had circa 2015, you might have told someone to "Snap" you in the same way a person "Tweets" (sorry, "Xes") or "Duets." It almost — but not quite — shifted our communication from texts to our faces with the licking dog filter. Despite no longer being as trendy as it was in its heyday, Snapchat now has more users than ever before (almost a billion, to be more precise), and for the first time in its history has achieved many tech companies' biggest goal: profitability.

That last bit always raises an eyebrow, begging the question: Just what sort of deal with the devil did Snapchat have to keep its head above water? To the shock of no one familiar with the tech industry, this service has a dark side. Snapchat is neither private nor safe, and its slimy underbelly doesn't always get its share of the limelight when headlines focus on Facebook's Cambridge Analytica kerfuffle or Elon Musk's latest Twitter scandal. So today, we're taking a brief dive into the less savory chapters in the annals of Snapchat's history.

Trigger warning: There are discussions of child exploitation, stalking, and drug overdose deaths in this article.