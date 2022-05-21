How To Delete Your Snapchat Account

Unfortunately, Snapchat doesn't allow you to delete your account right within the app. You have to go through the account portal on a browser to delete it. There are a few different ways to do it depending on what device you're using. The support page for account deletion states that if you're on iOS, you can delete your account through the Snapchat app itself, but this is no longer true. Here's how to delete your account on mobile devices (via Snapchat):

1. Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner on the main screen.

2. Tap on the settings icon, which looks like a gear, in the top right.

3. Scroll all the way to the bottom to "Support," and tap on "I Need Help."

SlashGear

4. On the Support page, tap on "My Account & Security" then "Delete My Account."

SlashGear

5. Underneath the second section on the support guide, tap on the "accounts portal" link.

SlashGear

6. On the next page, the username you are using on Snapchat will be entered and you'll need to enter your password. Then tap "Continue."

SlashGear

From there, your account will be deactivated for 30 days, after which your account will then be fully deleted. You can log in again at any time within those 30 days to reactivate your profile.