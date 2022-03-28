Study Ties Increased Social Media Use To Lower Life Satisfaction

Social media has often been associated with the general decline in life satisfaction and happiness, thanks in no part to the unrealistic body standards and extremely materialistic lifestyles that are wildly popular on platforms like Instagram. A fresh study from the Oxford Internet Institute re-asserts that notion and again sheds light on how increased social media usage may impact life satisfaction, especially among teens and young adolescents.

The cross-sectional study, which is titled "Windows of developmental sensitivity to social media," explores the relationship between the duration of social media usage and an individual's sense of satisfaction with how their life is going. Interestingly, the negative impacts of social media manifest at a different age based on the subject's gender. For girls, social media and life satisfaction establish a negative link to each other at ages 11 to 13. For boys, it was found to fall somewhere around the ages of 14 and 15.

The international team of scientists behind the latest research attributes the disparity to the fact that developmental changes related to brain structure and puberty happen earlier in girls than boys. However, the age of 19 was found to be a common link between both genders, as prolonged social media usage triggered a negative life satisfaction sentiment in both cases.