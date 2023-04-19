Snapchat Unleashes My AI Chatbot To All Users

Snapchat has announced the global rollout of its AI chatbot, My AI. Previously, My AI was available only to paid subscribers. That bunch has already sent an impressive 2 million messages per day since its launch in February, according to Snapchat, but the floodgates are open whether or not you've opened your wallet.

Besides a much broader reach, My AI adds new features to make it more interactive and personalized. That includes the ability to personalize the chatbot with unique Bitmoji avatars, give the chatbot a name, and incorporate My AI into group chats.

You can summon the chatbot by simply @ mentioning it. It'll appear with a sparkle next to its name, and you can ask it for recommendations for places on Snap Map or ask it to suggest a Lens for your next snap. Users can also share snaps with My AI and receive chat replies. Additionally, Snapchat plans to introduce a feature allowing users to send snaps to My AI and receive unique, generative snap responses.