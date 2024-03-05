Elon Musk Sued By Fired Twitter Executives Seeking Millions

Elon Musk ruffled more than a few feathers when he purchased Twitter and he's made numerous headlines over the last couple of years, many of them due to his controversial rebranding of the platform as X, as well as claims about bringing free speech to social media and his beliefs about the dangers of "woke" ideology. In fact, it's easy to lose sight of one of the first scandals Musk faced when he first took over.

Shortly after buying Twitter for the colossal sum of $44 billion in late 2022, Musk instituted a series of layoffs. He started with many of the company's executives and quickly worked his way down to engineers and other employees. Some of these layoffs occurred in a scramble to cut costs, as Musk claimed the company was bleeding money, while others were supposedly due to negligence.

Several former Twitter employees sued Musk within weeks of his takeover due to alleged violations of the WARN Act, and now more than a year later, the billionaire is facing another lawsuit related to the Twitter purge — this one from former executives. The Wall Street Journal reports that the former CEO, CFO, legal chief, and general counsel at Twitter are all disputing Musk's claim that he had cause to fire them, and are suing him over unpaid severance.