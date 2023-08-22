Meta Expands Messenger E2E Encryption With Full Launch Coming Soon

Meta is enabling end-to-end encryption on Messenger for millions of users across the globe via a software update, the company has announced. Meta first started testing the security protocol in August 2022 and then expanded the test pool in January 2023 while simultaneously adding more features to encrypted chats. Starting today, the software update enabling end-to-end encryption in Messenger chats has begun rolling out to additional users. It's a phased release and Meta hopes to deliver the beefed-up security to all Messenger users by the end of the year.

For the unaware, end-to-end encryption (E2E) keeps your conversations safe from eavesdropping and en-route interception. With end-to-end encryption, messages are protected using public key cryptography. Essentially, all the messages are converted into a jumble of code as soon as they leave your device. It is only decrypted when it reaches the recipient's device. That's because the keys are only stored on the two devices that are exchanging the message. That means even Meta can't read the Messenger texts passing through its servers.

For years, apps like WhatsApp and Signal have touted the security offered by end-to-end encryption as their biggest draw. By the end of this year, Messenger will also join the ranks of communication platforms with the best security standards. Once you've installed the latest Messenger build, your chats will automatically get end-to-end encrypted — assuming you're included in this expanded test pool, of course. With that said, you will still be able to access all your previous messages in a chat before encryption was enabled. Voice and video calls on Messenger got the encryption treatment in 2021.