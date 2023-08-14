How To Enable Encryption For Your WhatsApp Chat Backup On Android Or iPhone

WhatsApp is the primary means of communication for well over two billion people worldwide. This is because it is free of cost and rife with features, including real-time multimedia-rich messaging, crystal-clear audio and video calling with multiple participants, a web interface, Channels, Communities, and more.

Besides a horde of features, WhatsApp also secures chats with end-to-end encryption. This means messages and media from any particular chat are only visible to the participants and cannot be accessed by anyone, including the company itself. While encryption secures your messages from being read by any third party, the same does not apply to your WhatsApp chat backup stored in iCloud or Google Drive.

The lack of encryption for cloud backup opens up a potential backdoor that can allow unwarranted access to your chats. Besides hackers who may threaten to leak your private data, this can also potentially be used by governments or law enforcement agencies to secretly spy on certain people.

As a remedy, WhatsApp announced encryption for cloud backups in 2021. Explained in an official blog post by Meta, Chat backups are encrypted using a unique 64-digit cryptographic key stored on the Android device or iPhone inside a dedicated hardware component called a hardware security module (HSM). You can either save the key itself, or use a password to save the key on your phone and access it when needed.

However, the option is turned off by default. Here's how to encrypt your WhatsApp chat backup on Android and iOS.