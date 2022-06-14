How To Move WhatsApp Chats From Android To iPhone

With requirements out of the way, here's how the process actually works (via WhatsApp). First, you need to install the official Move to iOS app from the Play Store. Once the app has been installed on your Android phone and your iPhone is ready in a clean state (new or factory reset), follow these steps:

1. Launch the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts until you reach the page that says Find Your Code.

Apple/YouTube

2. On your iPhone, proceed with the device setup process until you reach the Apps & Data page. On this page, tap on the option that says Move Data from Android.

3. After selecting the Move Data from Android option on your iPhone, you will see a code that you need to enter on your Android phone.

Apple/YouTube

4. Once the code has been entered and the two devices are paired, you will land on the Transfer Data screen on the Android phone. Here, select WhatsApp, among other apps and data you wish to move.

5. After you've selected all the data that needs to be transferred, hit the blue Continue to begin the data migration process.

Apple/YouTube

6. Once the transfer is over, you will see the Transfer Complete screen on your iPhone. Hit the Continue Setting Up iPhone button to finish up the process and get your iPhone ready.

7. With the setup over and the Home Screen appearing for the first time, you will see a prompt that asks you to download the iOS versions of the apps that were installed on your Android phone, including WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can dismiss this, head over to the App Store, and download the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone.

8. Once the messaging app has been installed, log in using the same phone number that it was linked to on the Android phone.

9. After the login process has been handled via the OTP system, hit the start button. The app will automatically unpack all of the data that was transferred and will show it in the right places, including your WhatsApp chat history from the Android device.

The process involves encrypting the data before it is moved from Android to the iPhone, which means someone else wouldn't be able to use this method to try and get access to your WhatsApp chat history. Of course, if you ever want to switch back to Android from the iPhone, you can also follow some simple steps to send your WhatsApp data back to the Android platform.