How To Transfer WhatsApp Data

Buying or upgrading to a new phone can be exciting, but one of the worst parts of making that transition is having to set up your new device. If you make use of an app like WhatsApp, transferring your saved data can be even more confusing. The messaging platform requires that you take certain steps to initiate a backup of your data to keep it protected before you transfer it to a new device.

There are currently two official ways you can transfer your chat backups, allowing you to keep your chat history no matter which device you move to or from. One of these methods only works when transferring from an iPhone to a Samsung handset or a smartphone running Android 12. No other device-specific transfer options are available at this time, meaning you'll have to use the Google Drive method if you're not migrating from iOS to Android.

It's important to note that regardless of the method you use, any data stored on your first device will remain on it unless you wipe its memory and delete WhatsApp entirely.