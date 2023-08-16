What Is Discord.io, And How To Tell If Your Data Was Leaked

Discord has become one of the most popular social media services for those in the gaming and entertainment spheres, thanks to its helpful voice channel system, among other services. The only really unwieldy part of using Discord on a large scale is sharing around the information necessary to invite new members to your server.

This is where third-party services like Discord.io have come in, allowing users to create quick and easy URLs that prospective members can click to immediately join. Unfortunately, that convenience has led to a rather severe data breach.

According to a BleepingComputer report (via TechRadar), Discord.io suffered a major hack, exposing the information of approximately 760,000 users. The reports of the hack were corroborated by not just Discord.io itself, but the very hacker responsible, who posted a sample of the stolen data in the Breached forums — an illegal black-hat hacking community.

In response to this breach, Discord.io has halted all operations indefinitely, as well as paused payments from any premium users.