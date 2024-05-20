iPad Pro M4 Review (2024): More Power Than You'll Need, Less Than You Want

The 2024 iPad Pro is thin, more so than a slate this powerful has any right to be. With a cross-section of just 5.1 millimeters and a weight of 1.27 pounds (579 grams) for the 13-inch version, this is one of the slimmest machines out there. Yes, you won't always be carrying this machine in your hands, but when you do, it won't make your arms regret the decision. Apple has once again used 100% recycled aluminum for the slate's enclosure and offers it in two familiar colors — silver and space black.

The metallic shell does a good job keeping smudges at bay, but I would strongly recommend putting a skin or a protective shell on it. Scuff marks look ugly, especially on the silver version. I have a silver 10th gen iPad that serves as a painful reminder of my wayward ways with protecting gadgets. Moreover, I don't trust Apple gear with metal kits, especially around the corners and edges. My M3 MacBook Air is barely two months old, and already has a healthy few spots on the edges where the paint has scratched, exposing the scarred silvery metal underneath.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

To Apple's credit, the iPad Pro's weight balance is great and you can easily carry the slate around in your arms for note-taking or other such chores. Another practical change that Apple has made this time around is a horizontally-aligned front camera. It should've been the obvious choice from the start, especially when Apple is pushing the iPad Pro as a legitimate workhorse that even apes the looks of a laptop. Oh, the ultrawide camera has also gone missing as Apple embarked on a crusade to engineer its "thinnest device ever."