Apple's iOS 18 Public Beta Is Here: How To Start Using It On Your iPhone

In June 2024, at Apple's annual developer conference, the company announced iOS 18, the newest version of its smartphone operating system. Apple also used the occasion to seed the developer preview of iOS 18 to Apple Developers. Fast-forward a month, and Apple has now confirmed a wider release of iOS 18, with the release of the first public beta of iOS 18. While the developer preview was only intended for developers, this public beta will let a wider swathe of audience, including enthusiasts and tech reviewers, take an early look at all the new features of iOS 18 before Apple releases the stable version of the OS later this year.

iOS 18 is a significant update for Apple iPhones and brings a lot of longstanding features to the platform. The most significant of these include a plethora of UI customization options rivaling that of Android, support for RCS messaging, and a redesigned Control Center. Apple also confirmed that iOS 18 will be infused with many AI features, thanks to a new collaboration with OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT.

A lot of people have been waiting to test out these new features of iOS 18, and with the release of the first public beta, they will be able to experience what using the stable version of iOS 18 would be like later this year. If you are interested in trying out iOS 18 Public Beta, too, here's what you need to do.