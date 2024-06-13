12 New iPadOS 18 Features You'll Want To Start Using ASAP

It's ridiculous to think that a tablet that easily reaches well into the $1,000 range doesn't come with a stock calculator app, but there's a reason why the iPad doesn't have one. Steve Jobs didn't like the first iPad's calculator, and then the project got stuck in development for over a decade.

Still, we might be able to forgive fourteen calculator-less years because Apple really internalized the "don't do something unless you can do it well" mentality, here. At a foundational level, the calculator is nothing special. You've got a Basic, Scientific, and unit converter option, plus a new history feature. However, what really stole the show during the iPad's presentation was the Math Notes mode.

Math Notes lets you do scientific calculator level equations by hand. It uses machine learning to not just accurately recognize and interpret your handwriting, but also replicate it to fill the solution fields. Even cooler, you don't have to erase an equation and start over to change one value — simply updating it reflects in the equation's result. Variables work, too. You could, say, write A = 1 anywhere on the screen, and Calculator will pull it into formulas incorporating that variable. You can adjust any variable with a scroll wheel and visualize the results by tapping the equal sign next to a relevant equation to create a graph.

Math Notes stores all of these equations in the history tab so you can revisit them later without losing your work. All of this functionality is available in Notes, too. Early trials of iPadOS 18 beta show that the handwriting recognition is good, and able to correctly interpret — and imitate — even the worst chicken scratch.