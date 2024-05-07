New Apple Pencil Pro Vs Apple Pencil: What To Know Before You Buy

Apple just launched the latest generation of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Alongside these new devices, we're also getting a new version of their stylus: the Apple Pencil Pro.

As the latest version of the stylus, the Apple Pencil Pro has unique features not found on any other Apple Pencil, including barrel roll, squeeze, haptic feedback, and Find My, which all help it feel nearly as intuitive as a pen or brush. Furthermore, it goes for the same price as the older second-generation Apple Pencil. So, if you want to buy an Apple Pencil, which model should you get? Let's look into which features of the Apple Pencil models will be most useful for various tasks and how much each model costs, so you can make sure you're getting the best use of your hard-earned money.

After all, you don't want to waste your cash by buying an accessory you won't use much. And you definitely don't want to buy an Apple Pencil that won't work with your iPad model. So, here is what you need to know before purchasing the Apple Pencil Pro (or any other Apple Pencil, for that matter).