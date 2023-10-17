New Apple Pencil USB-C Gives iPad A Third Stylus Option

Apple has just introduced a new stylus, and its biggest achievement is finally leaving behind the widely ridiculed and embarrassingly inconvenient charging situation of the first Apple Pencil. The company is calling it Apple Pencil (USB-C), fitting into the theme of Apple's newfound love for the reversible port that is now mainstream on iPhones.

The asking price is $79, which is a healthy bargain compared to the $129 second-generation Apple Pencil. The new Apple Pencil falls squarely in the same price bracket as third-party Apple stylus alternatives. It will go on sale in "early November," according to Apple's press release. Unfortunately, despite rumors of some new peppy colors, Apple is once again offering the stylus in a single white tone.

The design is identical to the top-end Apple Pencil 2, down to its rounded top and flattened grip line running across the vertical axis. It even attaches magnetically to the iPad. Fittingly for its lower asking price, a few bargains have been made. First, despite its magnetic attachment convenience, it won't charge magnetically. For that, you have to slide off the top cap to reveal the USB-C port and let it juice up via a cable. On the first generation Apple Pencil, the stylus became useless and had to be plugged into a charging port before it could be used again since it had a male Lightning port.