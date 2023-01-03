Future Apple Pencils May Sample Real-World Colors And Textures

It's been nearly a decade since Apple first introduced the first generation Apple Pencil. A stylus designed to work with Apple's iPad Pro models, the "original" iPad Pencil was a simple product that featured two buttons. The Apple Pencil has multiple use cases, but is primarily used to write, draw, and annotate documents on the iPad. The introduction of the Apple Pencil has also spawned an entire library of apps built around this accessory. The Apple Pencil is notable for its precision and low latency, adding to its appeal.

Apple has periodically added features to the product since the first generation Apple Pencil launched in 2015. Three years later, in 2018, Apple launched the second generation Apple Pencil in 2018 — and hasn't updated the product since then. The second-gen model added support for new gestures and tap commands, while also gaining the ability to charge wirelessly. The latest Apple Pencil model supports wireless charging using iPad's Smart Connector, and can attach itself magnetically to the side of the iPad. It is also compatible with the newest iPad models, including the fourth generation iPad Pro and the fourth generation iPad Air.

While Apple is expected to launch the next-gen Apple Pencil in the future, we were largely in the dark about the new features expected to come with the new product. A recent report by Patently Apple gives us a glimpse of the new features that could make it to the next generation Apple Pencils.