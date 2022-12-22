Blackmagic's Powerful Video Editing Tool DaVinci Resolve Now Supports Apple iPads
In October 2022, when Apple launched the newest edition of the M2-powered iPad Pro models, noted digital cinema company Blackmagic Design announced that it would bring the DaVinci Resolve video editing software to iPads. For those unaware, DaVinci Resolve is a popular editing, color grading, color correction, visual effects, and audio post-production tool available for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. Two months after Blackmagic made the announcement, the software is finally available for iPad users to download.
DaVinci Resolve is widely regarded as one of the most powerful, feature-loaded, and cross-platform video editing tools currently available. It is also notable for its generous feature set, even on its free-to-use version. For PCs and Macs, Blackmagic also sells a paid version of the software — known as DaVinci Resolve Studio. The company has done something similar for the iPad version of the software. While the newly released iPad-specific version of DaVinci Resolve is free to use, those in need of Resolve's advanced capabilities have the option to unlock the Pro version by making an in-app purchase of $94.99.
DaVinci Resolve for iPad: Everything you need to know
Blackmagic claims that DaVinci Resolve has been designed from the ground up for iPads. The software is optimized for the iPad's multi-touch technology, and also supports inputs from the Apple Pencil — letting video editors make precise changes. Other supported Apple iPad accessories include Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.
DaVinci Resolve for iPad also supports HDR workflows on the newer iPads. While it will run on older iPads running the latest version of iOS 16, Blackmagic recommends using the software on the newer Apple Silicon-based M1 and M2 iPads. Those seeking an advanced, iPad-based video editing software also get the option to send a grading monitor output to external displays. The app also natively supports the Apple Studio Display and the Apple Pro Display XDR.
The iPad also supports a wide variety of file formats and codecs — including H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW. In addition, Blackmagic also offers the company's AI processing on the app, enabled by the company's DaVinci Neural Engine. These AI tools open a lot of features on the software, including people-tracking and object-tracking — all enabled by a single stroke.
Users can download DaVinci Resolve for iPad from the App Store. The software is compatible with all iPads that run iPadOS 16 and above — although many higher-end features are only available for the newer M1 and M2-powered iPads.