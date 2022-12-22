Blackmagic's Powerful Video Editing Tool DaVinci Resolve Now Supports Apple iPads

Blackmagic claims that DaVinci Resolve has been designed from the ground up for iPads. The software is optimized for the iPad's multi-touch technology, and also supports inputs from the Apple Pencil — letting video editors make precise changes. Other supported Apple iPad accessories include Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad also supports HDR workflows on the newer iPads. While it will run on older iPads running the latest version of iOS 16, Blackmagic recommends using the software on the newer Apple Silicon-based M1 and M2 iPads. Those seeking an advanced, iPad-based video editing software also get the option to send a grading monitor output to external displays. The app also natively supports the Apple Studio Display and the Apple Pro Display XDR.

The iPad also supports a wide variety of file formats and codecs — including H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW. In addition, Blackmagic also offers the company's AI processing on the app, enabled by the company's DaVinci Neural Engine. These AI tools open a lot of features on the software, including people-tracking and object-tracking — all enabled by a single stroke.

Users can download DaVinci Resolve for iPad from the App Store. The software is compatible with all iPads that run iPadOS 16 and above — although many higher-end features are only available for the newer M1 and M2-powered iPads.