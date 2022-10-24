Apple iPad Pro 2022 Review: M2 Heart But Hover Steals The Show

The other big change with the iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) is Apple Pencil hover. Until now, Apple's rechargeable second-generation stylus could track touch, pressure, and tilt when its nib was in contact with the display. With this update, the nib can be tracked up to 12 millimeters from the glass.

Having a tablet recognize a stylus before it actually comes in contact with the screen isn't new, of course. The trusty old HP tc1100 (running Windows XP Tablet Edition) I had in the mid-2000s could do that too, its Wacom digitizer allowing the pen to move the on-screen cursor from a short distance away. It always — as with most Windows-based tablets — felt like it was trying to emulate a mouse, though.

That's not how hover on the new iPad Pro feels. Instead, it's more akin to having a shadow cast by the nib of the Apple Pencil onto the screen, and in whatever form of tool that nib is currently set to represent, whether brush, eraser, or anything else. As a result, you have a better understanding of how the pen and app will interact before that actually happens.

App icons swell preemptively before you tap them; Scribble fields enlarge on the assumption you're about to use handwriting to text. It takes away a little of the guesstimate process as to what you're going to get, especially in apps that have explicit hover support. For casual — and not especially talented — artists like myself, seeing exactly where my digital ink or paint will land, and how thick and transparent it will be before I've actually applied it, makes for hitting the undo button far fewer times.