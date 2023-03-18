The 5 Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

If you use your iPad for sketching, illustration, annotation, or calligraphy, an Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil 2 is almost mandatory. The catch is, as with most Apple products, the Apple Pencil is quite expensive. You can expect to pay $99 for the first incarnation of the stylus, and $129 for its sequel. However, despite Apple's best attempts at creating a closed ecosystem, third-party alternatives do exist. They can offer many of the Apple Pencil's benefits at a fraction of the cost. The quality can vary greatly though, so it's important to look into what you're getting.

For example, compromises usually have to be made when going third party. These alternatives offer a significant cost saving when compared to an actual Apple Pencil, but you can expect to sacrifice features or build quality in return. Apple products may come at a premium, but the materials and finishing are usually of a quality that reflects the price point. Pressure sensitivity is one of the features that is almost always absent when you're going for a discount stylus. It's incredibly useful if you know how to use it, and could be a deal-breaker for some — but if it's not something you care about, then a wider variety of alternatives becomes viable.