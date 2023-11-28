Steam Deck OLED Review: Worth The Weight

The Valve Steam Deck OLED is the mid-generation update to the original Steam Deck, a device that was so influential that it essentially created a whole new category of portable computing devices overnight. While the Steam Deck OLED isn't a full-blown sequel, it's nonetheless an important update, particularly considering the more crowded market of compelling handheld gaming devices it must now compete against.

While the clue is in the name of the Steam Deck OLED as to what its most prominent upgrade is, there are plenty of other little tweaks under the hood to differentiate itself from the previous model. The older Steam Deck is widely acclaimed and much loved by its many users, so the question now becomes whether or not all those small changes to the OLED version represent a significant improvement. Is this merely a good option for those who don't yet have their own Steam Deck, or is there enough here to attract existing Deck owners to upgrade?

Valve provided a Steam Deck OLED for the purposes of this review.