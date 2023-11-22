Steam Deck OLED Vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Which Handheld Suits Your Gaming Needs?

The face of handheld gaming has changed dramatically in recent years. Before, thanks to concerns about battery life, among other things, handhelds could be expected to be a few generations behind home consoles. That changed with the March 2017 release of the Nintendo Switch, which would serve as both Nintendo's new handheld and its new console, depending on whether or not it had the controllers attached or was docked. With a custom NVIDIA Tegra system on a chip powering it, the Switch has been able to be a fairly modern console. It's not as powerful as the last couple of generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but it was still powerful enough to be a game changer.

The next evolution came in February 2022 with the release of Valve's Steam Deck, a handheld designed to play as many of the games available on the Steam PC gaming platform as possible. (Valve keeps track of which games have been verified to run well on Steam Deck.) This made a lot of major home console-quality AAA releases, at least the ones from third-party publishers that get PC ports, available on handhelds, making the Steam Deck a competitor to all three console companies.

Both Nintendo and Valve have since raised the stakes with versions of both consoles, adding upgraded versions with OLED displays in the form of the Switch OLED (released in October 2021) and the Steam Deck OLED (released in November 2023). They're both quality consoles, but how do you know which one is right for you? It depends on what you're looking for, so read on to better understand which one you should get.