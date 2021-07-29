Sony: More PlayStation PC ports are coming – here’s how

In an age where Microsoft has committed to bringing all of its first-party Xbox exclusives to PC on day one, we’ve seen Sony follow suit somewhat. While Sony isn’t about to bring its entire PlayStation lineup to PC, the company has brought a select number of titles over so far. Sony has confirmed that more PC ports are on the way, and it’s going to use a recent acquisition to make those PC ports a reality.

In a new interview with Famitsu (which we’ve run through Google Translate), Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said that the company is “very pleased” with the games that are currently in development at PlayStation Studios and that the company obviously plans to deliver more exclusives for the PS5.

“We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that,” Ryan added. Sony acquired Nixxes earlier this month, and it was an acquisition that took a lot of people by surprise, in part because Nixxes has not been a very visible name in the games industry.

However, one look at Nixxes’ development history was all one needed to realize what Sony’s motivation for buying the studio was. Since its inception in 1999, Nixxes has assisted other developers – especially Crystal Dynamics – in porting their games to other platforms. Much of that work has been focused on bringing games from consoles to PC, making Nixxes a good studio for Sony to have in its portfolio if it wants to bring more of its own titles to PC. With this Famitsu interview, Sony has essentially confirmed what all of us theorized when news of the Nixxes acquisition broke.

So far, we’ve only seen the company bring Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone to PC, but Ryan seems to confirm that more ports are on the way in this interview with Famitsu. Sony is obviously keeping the next PC port under wraps for now, but hopefully, it’s not very long before we have some official confirmation to sink our teeth into.