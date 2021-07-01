PlayStation just made another acquisition and it could mean big things

Earlier this week, Sony announced the acquisition of Housemarque, a Finnish studio that has worked closely with Sony in the past and made the PS5 exclusive Returnal. The buying spree continues today, as Sony has announced that Nixxes Software, a Dutch game developer, will be joining PlayStation Studios. While most gamers may not be familiar with Nixxes Software, this acquisition could have huge implications for Sony’s plans.

The acquisition of Nixxes Software was announced by Hermen Hulst on Twitter today. “Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios,” Hulst’s tweet reads. “It’s a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the @PlayStation family. Huge congrats to everyone @NixxesSoftware!”

While that doesn’t really tell us what Nixxes will be doing as part of PlayStation Studios, the announcement over on Nixxes’ website does tell us a little more. “Based in Utrecht, Netherlands, effective immediately, Nixxes will join PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios,” the announcement reads.

If you look at Nixxes’ development history, you’ll see that ever since the studio was founded in 1999, it has produced ports for other developers. Much of that work has been focused on bringing games from console to PC, which suggests that Sony could be bringing Nixxes onboard to help with future PC ports. So far, we’ve seen Sony bring two major PlayStation exclusives to Steam: Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

Sony has suggested that it will port more games to PC in the future but hasn’t revealed which PlayStation exclusives might make the jump. Nixxes may help it advance those goals, but without hard confirmation from either company, we’ll have to wait and see how the staff at Nixxes is tasked with as part of PlayStation Studios.