It sounds like more PlayStation exclusives are coming to PC

This year alone, we’ve seen a couple of PlayStation exclusives make their way to PC. First was Death Stranding, which Sony didn’t have a hand in as the game was created by Kojima Productions and ported to PC with 505 Games acting as publisher. Then we had Horizon Zero Dawn, which was definitely more of a surprise since that one is a first-party Sony game in every sense.

Sony has been somewhat tight-lipped on whether or not we’ll see more PlayStation exclusives come to PC in the future. While no one expects Sony to commit to bringing all of its exclusives to PC in the same way Microsoft plans to, the mere existence of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC certainly suggests that the company would be open to more PC ports in the coming years.

Indeed, in its 2020 Corporate Report, Sony makes the briefest of mentions about its future plans for PC. “We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further grown in our profitability,” the report says [PDF]. That isn’t much, but it’s enough to tell us that Sony is interested in PC moving forward.

Of the PlayStation games that might get PC ports, it seems that Horizon Forbidden West – a new game confirmed for PlayStation 5 – could one day be a likely candidate. It wouldn’t surprise us to see God of War come to PC in the future either, given how successful that franchise (and the most recent game in particular) have been on PlayStation.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but right now, it’s safe to say that Sony’s focus is primarily going to be on the PlayStation 5 and creating exclusive games for that machine. Still, once the PS5 is on shelves and the PlayStation 4 is old news, it sounds like it’s possible that we’ll see some of the PS4’s exclusives make their way to PC.