10 Reasons To Finally Buy A PS5 In 2023
When the PS5 was released in November 2020 it captured the attention of gaming enthusiasts worldwide with its exceptional features and groundbreaking innovations. Sony raised the bar, showcasing a new pinnacle for console gaming and bringing the PlayStation platform to new heights. While PC gaming was always thought to be the most premium experience available for gamers, the PlayStation 5 brought high-end performance to casual players on a budget. Now accessible as ever, the PS5 continues to dominate the gaming world with new updates and features that are constantly being added.
In the following article, we will cover the internal components and performance capabilities that make it the most powerful console to date, as well as exclusive details that separate it from the competition. Additionally, we will also dive into the PS5's future and Sony's new venture into the realm of virtual reality. If gaming wasn't enough, there's still the entertainment aspect which includes all your favorite streaming apps! So, whether you're a PlayStation 4 owner who wants reassurance before the big purchase, or a newbie to the platform, the PS5 is here to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.
Here are 10 reasons to finally buy a PS5 in 2023.
Powerful hardware
Gamers always want the very best performance for their money. The PS5, starting at $399, embodies the finest hardware on the console gaming market, giving players some serious bang for their buck. With a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU, RDNA 2 GPU, and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM foundation, the PS5 delivers advanced graphical capabilities and high processing power. Everything from app transitions to complex effects in video games is seamless and smooth, enhancing immersion in the virtual world.
Visual hardware is not its only advantage, as the PS5 utilizes its very own Tempest 3D AudioTech engine. This audio chip allowers gamers to pinpoint both the direction and distance of a sound. Subtle sounds are deeper and richer in-game, leading to audio cues and a competitive advantage if used correctly.
The PS5 also changes the way you physically interact with games. While gaming joysticks and controllers have had customizable buttons and features in the past, the PS5 DualSense controller has adaptive triggers that vary resistance depending on in-game actions, as well as haptic feedback that provides nuanced vibrations. Not only that, but you can enjoy its wireless connectivity for up to 15 hours!
In terms of energy, Sony developed the PS5 to consume less power than the PS4 during suspended gameplay states. The 350-watt power supply and other internal components are cooled by a double-sided fan and a large heatsink. The console maintains the very best performance while remaining cool, quiet, and power efficient.
Ray tracing technology
Ray tracing is one of the most powerful ways of adding realism to video games. In the past, it was exclusively available on PC, but now the technology has arrived alongside the next generation of PlayStation 5 consoles, meaning PS5 owners can enjoy the jaw-dropping visuals previously reserved for high-end computers only. Of course, like all new things, there are a few limitations.
Ray tracing essentially casts out and calculates linear rays of light between in-game light sources and the player's eye. The rays bounce off whatever surfaces they hit until the image is displayed on-screen. Since ray tracing calculates reactions from different surfaces like water and glass and how the light will reflect differently, these calculations lead to an accurate representation of how lights work in the real world. In other words, areas obstructed by objects or light rays in-game are properly darkened, which results in accurate shadows and realistic illumination. This means you see your interactions and the changes in your environment in real time.
Ray tracing comes at a cost to your system's performance, especially at higher resolutions. PS5 owners will need to decide between the quality of the image they want and the performance in-game. Fancy shadows and real-time lighting effects mean that your FPS will suffer. For example, enabling ray racing in "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" will lower the FPS to 30 at a 4K resolution, while disabling ray tracing will push frames back up to 60 FPS with smoother gameplay.
Community and social aspects
One of the most enjoyable aspects of online gaming is playing with friends and meeting new people. The PS5 recognizes this social aspect and facilitates a sense of community among players through a range of features. At its core the PlayStation Network (PSN) allows users to create an account, add friends, and join their games — but this is just the beginning.
The most popular feature within the PlayStation Network is Party Chat. Here players can create or join voice chats where they can communicate with friends while playing games. Party Chat can include up to 16 people. Whether you're coordinating strategies or just goofing around, the PS5 makes built-in communication easy. While additional voice chat apps like Discord are available if needed, Party Chat is accessible and seamless to all PS5 owners.
The PS5 also has a built-in capture feature. Users can screenshot or record their best moments and upload them to social media. YouTube compilations and funny moments have never been easier to make! The fun also extends beyond the PlayStation Network. The PS5 supports cross-platform play, which can put you in the same game as Xbox and PC gamers, further increasing the community and skill level — and you can finally settle the debate as to whether a keyboard and mouse setup trumps controllers.
Entertainment platform
The PS5 is more than a gaming console. It is also a diverse entertainment platform that provides an all-encompassing entertainment experience where gaming, movies, and music apps seamlessly converge. As a dedicated media device, the PS5 supports the most popular streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Users will have to manage their subscription services, of course, but this gives PS5 owners the opportunity to turn any display into their own theater.
If you're a music lover, you'll be happy to know that you can also play your favorite tracks using Spotify and Apple Music. You can load up your favorite artists, access saved playlists, or discover new genres catered to your mood. You'll even be able to continue listening while gaming!
The PS5 also offers broadcasting. Using streaming services such as Twitch and YouTube, content creators will be able to showcase their gameplay directly from their PS5 console. Players can choose whether to include their video camera or voice chat audio, as well as the title of their stream. Users can simply hit the Share button to start or stop their stream, and the Share button also includes the number of current viewers, so there's no need for any additional display to check your stats while streaming.
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus is Sony's very own subscription service that allows users to play online and claim free games. While the features have changed and rebranded themselves over the years, the service has now been separated into three tiers — Essential, Extra, and Premium.
The Essential tier gives players access to the core elements of PlayStation Plus and is best suited for casual gamers who want to enjoy the basics of the PlayStation network. Subscribers receive online multiplayer, cloud storage, store discounts, and at least two free downloadable games per month. Cloud-saving lets you save your in-game progress online, while the store discounts include markdowns on games and downloadable content.
Meanwhile, the Extra tier includes every feature of the Essential tier but adds more games. Users will unlock the Game Catalog, a massive library of PS4 and PS5 titles. New games are added every month, with variations based on your region. Extra subscribers will also receive the Ubisoft Plus Classics collection. These include the very best Ubisoft releases, from "Assassins Creed" to "Rainbow Six Siege."
Finally, the Premium tier includes everything in the Essential and Extra memberships, alongside Game Trials, which lets users test out the most recent games before they buy them. Access to the Classics catalog allows Premium members to play beloved hits and gems from previous PlayStation generations. In addition, Premium members will also be able to stream to a PC using a wireless PlayStation DualShock controller and the PlayStation Plus app.
Stunning visuals
As mentioned above, the PS5 boasts impressive hardware, which translates to stunning visuals. What makes the PS5 unique though is its ability to shift between quality, performance, and now a combination of both. Gone are the days of 1080p 30 FPS limitations — the PS5 is here to trade blows with high-end gaming desktops.
When Sony announced that the PS5 would support 4K, gamers were excited about the potential visuals and excellent value for money. When it arrived, not only were gamers met with 4K at 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled, but also 4K at 120 FPS in certain titles. The sheer amount of power and optimization to run these resolutions was a feat on its own, with Sony continuing to impress by unlocking more performance and stability as updates continued.
Competitive gamers who enjoy "Call of Duty" and "Fortnite" have welcomed the 120 FPS upgrade, as higher frames meant smoother games and less input lag. A recent update has even allowed PS5 owners to change their resolutions to 1440p while maintaining the 120 FPS limit. Who said you can't have pretty pixels and performance at the same time?
Of course, PS5 owners must have a display that can reach these specifications. So, if you have a 4K TV with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz, you'll be locked to 60 FPS. A gaming monitor is, therefore, the best option to maximize visuals and performance-based gameplay. Oh, and don't forget the HDMI 2.1 cable!
Exclusive titles
Exclusive titles come in various forms and genres, sometimes leading to franchises and series based on their success. PlayStation and Xbox have a long history of using this strategy to create a buzz within the community, enticing gamers to potentially switch platforms.
However, the PS5's exclusives are more than a marketing scheme. They showcase the capabilities of the console, taking advantage of the PS5's best hardware and features. Instead of developing a game for multiple platforms, developers can now optimize a game for the PS5 only, ensuring the very best system performance.
In addition to exclusive titles, the PS5 platform also has its fair share of early releases and special in-game items. Sony has partnered with game developers such as Activision to bring their games to the platform ahead of time, so gamers can enjoy it before anyone else. We've also seen exclusive downloadable content, such as the Oni operator "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2."
Although exclusive titles usually remain on the PlayStation platform, they may release on other devices at a later date. "Horizon Zero Dawn," for example, came out on the PS4 back in 2017 but only arrived on PC in 2020. PlayStation will usually keep their very best titles locked to their platform, though, so either you convert, or you may miss out on some of the best experiences gaming has to offer.
PlayStation VR2
Building upon the original PlayStation VR headset that was released in 2016, the PlayStation VR 2 is Sony's next step into the realm of virtual reality. Sony had previously mentioned on the PlayStation Blog that the PS VR2 would provide "dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity" back in 2021, and they weren't kidding.
The new PS VR2 now has an incredible 2000 x 2040 4K panel, HDR support, and a large field of view of up to 110 degrees. Beyond its improved visuals, VR games will perform better thanks to the new tracking system that has cameras integrated into the headset itself for a far more reliable and accurate experience. Sony has even gone as far as using the same haptic feedback found in their new DualSense PS5 controllers in both the VR2's headset and Sense controllers.
Eye-tracking capabilities can detect the movement of your eyes so you don't have to move your entire head, and the headset also being able to switch between your actual surroundings and virtual reality via the function button. Cinematic mode allows gamers to cast their PS5 system into their headset, while foveated rendering uses eye-tracking technology to navigate menus and focus the in-game resolution on what you're looking at, mimicking how vision works in real life.
SSD expansion
As a next-generation console, the PS5 has seen many improvements from its predecessor, with one of the best upgrades being its built-in SSD. This high-speed drive offers faster response times and improved game performance. Games and applications on the PS4 would take some time to load, especially if they consumed a lot of resources, but the PS5's SSD responds within seconds. Additionally, games that suffered from textures pop-in would often result in frame drops, but the PS5's SSD loads assets faster and frame rates stay more consistent.
However, while the PS5 may advertise itself as having 825GB of built-in SSD storage, this is somewhat misleading. The operating system takes some of this space, leaving gamers with 667GB of usable storage, meaning you'll run out of space pretty soon after installing a few games and apps. On the PS4, you'd usually have to delete some games to free up space or use an external hard drive. While you can do the same on the PS5, Sony now allows an alternative and a much better solution.
PS5s now have the ability to install an additional M.2 SSD. PS5 owners can add up to 4TB of additional SSD storage, stretching the platform to heights that rival PC gamers. With that said, not all M.2 SSDs will deliver the same performance. Sony has released a list of requirements to ensure compatibility. There's also the price to consider, as high capacity SSD optimized for the PS5 are not exactly cheap.
Accessible and all-inclusive
PC gaming reigns supreme in terms of raw performance, as customized components and continuous upgrades will always put it ahead of its console competitors. However, this power comes with a learning curve and the need for regular maintenance. The PS5's accessibility as a plug-and-play device pushes it ahead for those looking for a more simplified gaming experience.
Games that are released on the PS5 are optimized for the console's hardware. PC gamers are often met with a specifications requirement list, whereas PS5 owners can rest assured the game is compatible and run reliably. Of course, not all games are perfect, and even some PS5 titles have been unplayable until a patch arrives. However, this comes as another advantage in terms of accessibility. When a game needs updating on the PS5, users will be met with a simple prompt. PC users, on the other hand, might need to manually search for fixes and updates.
PS5 owners also don't need to worry about hardware compatibility issues or physically updating their hardware. All the components inside the PS5 will continue to work with newly released titles until the platform moves to another generation. Additionally, as an all-inclusive gaming device, the PS5's functionalities are all available from its easy-to-understand interface. There's no need to scour the web for the best voice chat app to interact with friends. It's all built-in and ready to go the minute you finally decide to buy a PS5.