How To Enable Ray Tracing In Fortnite With NVIDIA RTX GPUs

As graphics cards become more advanced, they become better able to render more detailed, realistic graphics. Even if the games you're playing on your PC aren't realistic by design, better graphics is always something to look forward to, including more vibrant colors, more detailed textures, and so on. If you have the means to do so and the games to play, you can use advanced features like ray tracing to render your favorite virtual worlds in ways you've never seen before.

"Fortnite," in particular, is about as far as you can get from a realistic game, but with the power of ray tracing, you can ensure its wacky islands are rendered in top-shelf quality, whether you're sliding down a hill, guns blazing, rolling across the water on a technicolor speedboat, or gliding through the air on a giant flying shark. All you need to facilitate this is an NVIDIA RTX GPU.