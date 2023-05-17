11 Essential PS5 Apps You Need To Download On Your Console

Streaming is a major source of entertainment these days. You can watch other gamers play titles live (and judge if the game is worth buying), or you can put your own gaming prowess on display. And doing both is easier than ever before on the PlayStation 5. Mostly.

To start watching a stream on the PS5, just visit the Twitch app on the console, load up any channel you want, and enjoy the entertainment. The app even includes chat on the side, but to actually communicate, you need to use a separate Twitch app on a mobile device. However, the true magic of Twitch on the PS5 is the ability to stream gameplay to a live audience. This feature is ideal for PS5 exclusives such as "Demon's Souls" and "Ghost of Tsushima." If you link your Twitch account to your PS5, you can run the program in the background while gaming and it will automatically record your progress and beam it onto the internet for audiences to see.

You can find, download, and access Twitch from the Media tab on your PS5 home page. While watching and creating content is as easy on the PS5 as it is on other devices, you will need the PS5 HD Camera if you want anyone to see your face. But if you do, you don't have to tinker with many settings; the camera automatically crops out backgrounds to give a cleaner image of your gaming mug.