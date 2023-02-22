How To Use The PlayStation App To Control Your PS5

Aside from the need to control everything via a touch screen — which can be avoided with physical controller accessories — the biggest hurdle for mobile gaming is in the hardware's processing power. Because no matter how advanced these miraculous pocket-sized computers become, they're always eclipsed by more dedicated hardware like PCs or modern gaming consoles. Fortunately, there is still a way to enjoy PlayStation 5 games on your smartphone, though it does require already owning a PS5.

Unlike game streaming services, the PS Remote Play app acts more like a remote second screen for your PlayStation console. You can take direct control of your PS5 (or PS4) directly through your Android phone or iPhone. Once the app is downloaded and installed, all that's left is to sign in using the same PSN account you use for your console — or make an account and log into both devices, if you don't already have one set up.

From there you'll be able to remotely connect your phone to your PlayStation over W-Fi, and even pair your DualSense controller to your phone if you want a 1:1 control option. Though the catch with all of this is that it does use a lot of bandwidth, so you should avoid using Remote Play with your cellular data plan if you can avoid it.