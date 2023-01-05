Gamevice Flex Review: Almost Effortless

I find that I'm having a difficult time writing about the Gamevice Flex. Though it's not because I'm trying to choose my words carefully or think it's bad – quite the opposite, really. My actual problem is that this unassuming little iPhone attachment has made me reconsider the way I approach playing video games — to a certain degree, anyway.

The problem with this situation is I can't really give all of the credit to the Gamevice. It's more the one-two combo of the Gamevice, plus the complimentary month of Xbox Game Pass that's included. The controller has a lot of upsides, which I'll obviously get into, but it also works so well with Microsoft's game streaming service that I'm having to force myself to separate the two in my mind as I think back on my time with it.

Also, I really want to jump back in and play more games on my phone with this thing, rather than just write about it. "Fallout: New Vegas" calls to me. But the Gavevice Flex is why we're all here, and honestly, even as "just" a controller you clamp onto your phone it's still impressed me quite a bit. Some of that might be due to the fact that I haven't touched a smartphone-based controller for years, but in a way, I feel like that speaks to this device's most immediately noticeable strength.