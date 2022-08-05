How To Find The Hidden Web Browser On Your PS5

Surfing the web on your TV can be a useful way to leisurely browse websites and do your internet reading from the comfort of your couch. In fact, couch surfing — yes, that's what we're calling it — could be an excellent way to browse online. Fortunately, many smart TVs come with their own built-in browsers, and if your TV isn't smart (rather, if it isn't loaded with its own browser), you can usually download a web browser onto an HDMI-compatible streaming stick such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or the Google Chromecast. The Amazon Fire TV Stick has the Silk browser, for example, whereas the Google Chromecast hooks directly into Google Chrome.

But what if your TV is both unequipped with its own browser, or you don't own a fancy streaming stick, or if you don't use a streaming stick at all? Some people prefer to build their entire entertainment center around their video game console of choice, which might just be a PlayStation 5 if you're viewing this guide. The PS5 isn't actually equipped with its own web browser either, but it does come with a loophole that you can exploit to gain access to certain websites, as long as they're visible on Twitter. On that note, you'll also need to have your own Twitter account. Whether or not this is preferable for you over the long term, however, is another question entirely.