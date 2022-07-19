How To Delete Twitter

Twitter has infamously been called the world's digital town square, and whether or not that claim has any merit, it's still a great 24-hour resource for journalists, influencers, and creators. But if you're a bit more casual about your Twitter use, you might find yourself wanting to log off and spend some time in an actual, real-life town square. Figuratively speaking, that is. Twitter has its uses, but we wouldn't blame you for preferring to spend your precious time racing drones in a park, doing some aerobics in your living room, or engaging in any miscellaneous activity — besides wiling away your doomscrolling days on Twitter's infinite conveyor belt of tweets.

On the other hand, if you've grown tired of Twitter's uncertain future, we can't blame you. The social media website, which first opened its doors (so to speak) on March 21, 2006, has become the subject of controversy. Aside from Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover deal making the news for its constant on-again-off-again drama, there are very real security concerns that many Twitter users might have. After all, users of an online service are willingly giving their data away to whoever is running that service, and it's reasonable to distrust a company that's been targeted as recently as July 2020 with one of the most bewildering hacks that rallied several major Twitter accounts to simultaneously post a scam URL and a Bitcoin wallet address. Even high-profile users like Bill Gates and Elon Musk were targeted in the aforementioned hack, which may sound humorous given the irony of the circumstances, but is actually pretty concerning. After all, the company's organizational structure is sailing through uncharted waters at the moment.