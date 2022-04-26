This High-Tech Home Mirror Is Like Your Personal Gym Trainer

Home fitness went through many iterations and technological advancements over the past decade, many of which came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people have decided to continue working out at home using something like virtual reality or Apple Fitness+ instead of heading back to public gyms that may not be ventilated well enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On April 26, FITURE announced in a press release its new home fitness device called the Interactive Fitness Mirror, which continues the aforementioned trend of tech companies connecting smart technology to physical fitness. It's not too different from other guided home workouts that involve a digital trainer demonstrating an exercise, wherein the user needs to follow along in order to get the maximum benefit, but FITURE advertises its mirror as being more reactive than any regular guided video workout.

Using something called a "Motion Engine," which is a proprietary motion-capture-based technology, the FITURE mirror can supposedly offer real-time feedback based on how you move during your workout. FITURE claims that its "industry-first" AI-powered fitness movement library can guide users through over 1,000 different types of exercise routines, including HIIT and cardio fitness.