Here's How To Use Discord On The PS5

Discord lets you integrate 12 services with your profile. Spotify, Steam, and Twitch are the more popular platforms that can connect with Discord, but since early 2022, Discord also supports integration with your PlayStation Network account.

The integration was announced as part of Discord's two-year-old partnership with Sony. Once linked up, your current gameplay activity and PSN ID appear on your Discord profile. Furthering that partnership, Discord is now rolling out voice chat on PS5 — for now, the feature is only in beta and being tested on PS5. It works just like Discord voice chat on any other device, except you can use the mic inside your DualSense controller to talk to your friends who join on their PC, mobile, or console.

Discord Voice is not standalone on PS5, so you'll need to transfer the call from the app on your phone or PC. Once transferred, you can mute, change the volume, leave the conversation, and see a list of all joined members on your PlayStation screen.