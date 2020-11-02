Leaked Spider-Man: Miles Morales video shows a big PS5 advantage

In the lead up to next week’s launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony has made a big deal about the console’s SSD and the impact the drive will have on game loading times. With the traditional HDDs we see in current and previous-gen consoles, games could take a long time to load, and time spent loading is time not spent playing. While demos and previews have illustrated how fast the PS5’s SSD can be, today we’re getting more video evidence of it.

The video is question was published to Reddit by way of Imgur over the weekend and it shows the user booting into Spider-Man: Miles Morales from the PS5 home screen. The time it takes to get from the home screen into the game is about seven seconds in total, but then when the user loads a save, it only takes two or three seconds to get into the game from the main menu.

It’s impressive stuff, but one thing to keep in mind is that we don’t know who decided to record this video and share it with the world. There’s likely good reason for that, because if this person’s identity were revealed, they’d almost certainly be in hot water with Sony for breaking the PlayStation 5’s review embargo.

In any case, it’s encouraging to see evidence of dramatically reduced load times out in the wild. Of course, we should remember that load times are going to vary on a game-by-game basis, so what we see for Spider-Man: Miles Morales might not hold true for all games in the PlayStation 5 library.

We’re getting down to the wire here, with the next-gen consoles from both Microsoft and Sony arriving next week in the US. The Xbox Series X is launching on Tuesday, November 10th, while the PlayStation 5 will be landing two days later, on Thursday, November 12th. It’s going to be big week for the world of gaming, so stay tuned for more coverage.