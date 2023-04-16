12 Best Free PS5 Games You Can Download Right Now
Although the gaming industry has largely been dominated by the premium model when it comes to selling games, the advent of mobiling gaming and online stores has allowed a new kind of model to become popular. While the vast majority of titles still release through the traditional way as a standalone purchase, more and more titles are taking the games as a service approach.
This free-to-play model offers players a base experience at no cost but often contains monetization options such as microtransactions and expansions that players can purchase to add new content to the experience. There's no better example of that than on the PlayStation 5, which has an ever-growing collection of free-to-play games that allow players to jump straight into the action without spending any money whatsoever.
Here are some of the very best options when it comes to the PS5's selection of games that you can download and play for free right now.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Following the success of battle royale games such as "Fortnite" and "PUBG Battlegrounds," it was only a matter of time before publishing behemoth Activision entered the fray. The logical choice was the already popular "Call of Duty" series, which had an already established player base. Initially launching in 2020, "Call of Duty: Warzone" was released during the second season of the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" multiplayer mode.
Pitting 150 players together in the same match, the battle royale game essentially combines the standard gameplay of the first-person shooter series with traditional battle royale elements such as a shrinking playable area and users being eliminated when killed. Able to be played in solo mode or with teams of between two and four, the battle royale game offers a variety of different modes to choose from. It also utilizes "Call of Duty" elements such as killstreaks and loadouts, all of which can be purchased in matches using looted cash.
Alongside the launch of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" at the end of 2022, Activision unveiled "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," an updated version of the title that includes a new map, fresh items and weapons, and a selection of additional game modes.
Rocket League
Way back in 2008, Psyonix created "Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars," a PS3 game that saw players taking part in supersized soccer matches with motorized vehicles rather than athletes. Although it developed a cult following, it never quite found the success that the studio felt the concept deserved and the team had another go in 2015 with the release of "Rocket League."
Originally a premium title, "Rocket League" was an evolution of its predecessor. With a higher framerate, dedicated online servers, and a more sophisticated physics engine, the gameplay was subtly improved to a point where the action suddenly became a whole lot more fun. It arrived on PC and PS4 to critical acclaim and was quickly ported to other platforms.
After Epic Games acquired Psyonix and took over publishing duties for the game, it switched to a free-to-play model in 2020. Now players can download and play the game without spending a cent, although there are cosmetic purchases and a seasonal Rocket Pass for dedicated users. The update also added support for cross-play and progression, so it is possible to play the game on different platforms without losing any data. Those who choose the PS5 version also get access to some enhancements, such as the ability to play at 120 FPS.
Fortnite
"Fortnite" may well be the ultimate free-to-play game thanks to its sheer popularity and the huge success it has seen. Yet, the gaming behemoth was not always the huge hit it is now. When it first launched, "Fortnite" was a zombie survival game where players faced off against hordes of undead enemies as part of a team. The building mechanics were part of the tower defense elements that were included in this game, which were then transferred to the competitive multiplayer mode that came later.
Despite not being the first battle royale game, "Fortnite" was the game that popularized the genre. The title soon became a pop culture phenomenon and helped set new standards for what players could expect from huge multiplayer experiences. Any fans of shooters will want to give this release a try and there is a lot of content to explore, from the vast in-game map to the huge array of cosmetic items and weapons that are available to unlock.
With regular updates still coming every month and crossovers that have included everything from "Star Wars" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Fortnite" is a seemingly ever-expanding world. With cross-play and progression support, players don't even have to stick with the PS5 version, although those that do will get a host of performance and graphical improvements.
Destiny 2
Anticipation was high when Bungie split from Microsoft and announced that it would no longer be working on the "Halo" franchise but instead launching an entirely new series in the form of "Destiny" with publisher Activision. The first game arrived in 2014 to mixed reviews but the 2017 sequel, "Destiny 2," has been more universally praised for the way it addressed problems from its predecessor and introduced new locations, characters, and stories to explore.
Like the first game, "Destiny 2" offers three different classes for players to choose from — Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks — that each have unique abilities and powers alongside subclasses that players can use to further specialize their gameplay style. The gameplay revolves around both cooperative-based PvE missions and a PvP multiplayer mode that includes a wide variety of match types.
"Destiny 2" moved to a free-to-play model in 2019, giving players the opportunity to experience a new story and the various different game modes at no extra cost. There are also several expansions for "Destiny 2," including "The Witch Queen" and "Lightfall," that can be purchased to add further story missions, raids, and multiplayer maps to the base game.
Apex Legends
EA entered the crowded battle royale market in 2019 with Respawn Entertainment's "Apex Legends." Based on the "Titanfall" franchise also developed by the same studio, the free-to-play hero shooter combines elements of several different types of games into one highly regarded and popular package.
This battle royale game contains many elements that have become standard in the genre, such as the ability to permanently eliminate other players and a shrinking playable area, but combines them with hero shooter elements. This means that each Legend, the in-game fighters players choose from for each match, has a unique set of abilities and skills. Finding the one that works best with your own playstyle and compliments the rest of the team is vital for success.
That's because "Apex Legends" has a heavier emphasis on tactics and teamwork than many other battle royale games. Surviving and making it to the very end of a round generally requires players to plan ahead and think about their approach, rather than just jumping in all guns blazing. Available across almost every major gaming platform, those who opt for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will get access to a higher framerate and better graphical options, such as 4K resolution and support for high-dynamic range.
eFootball
After years of struggling to compete with EA's "FIFA" series, Konami drastically shifted its own soccer franchise in a new direction. What was previously known as "Pro Evolution Soccer" is now "eFootball," a free-to-play game that is now in its second iteration. Built-in Unreal Engine 4 for the very first time, it is the first major sports game based on soccer that is freely available to download and play. Available on every major platform, including both PlayStation consoles and PC, the game supports cross-ply across most versions.
When "eFootball" first launched it faced criticism for numerous bugs and online issues. Many players also spoke out about the lack of content as only a small number of teams and modes were available, while promised gameplay changes were missing. Konami has since made numerous updates to address most of these issues and more than 90 additional fully licensed teams are on the way, including some of the biggest clubs from leagues across Europe. Meanwhile, there are now more game modes to play, including Challenge Events and Creative Team, so there are plenty of options for those who don't want to spend money on the latest "FIFA" series.
Genshin Impact
"Genshin Impact" began life as a mobile game but was soon revealed to be in development for both PC and PS4. It launched on these platforms in 2020 and immediately drew comparisons to Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" for its gameplay and visual style. The developer, miHoYo, has since confirmed that the action-adventure game was a major inspiration, although the gameplay in "Genshin Impact" differs in some key ways.
As an online role-playing game, players take control of a four-character party as they adventure through the fictional fantasy open-world of Teyvat, with an emphasis on switching between different party members to quickly combine skills for combination attacks. Players take on the role of a group of siblings who have arrived in the magical land and must win back their powers from gods known as The Seven.
One of the most popular free-to-play games in the world, "Genshin Impact" utilizes gacha game mechanics to monetize the experience. Players can spend real-world currency to gamble with gacha machines that operate in a similar way to loot boxes in the hopes of unlocking new characters and items. Meanwhile, the PS5 version of the game has enhanced visuals and faster loading times, making it the perfect way to play the title.
Overwatch 2
When "Overwatch" released in 2016, it introduced players to a whole cast of characters who each have their own set of abilities and unique skills. A premium title, it initially launched for PC, PS4, and Xbox One before coming to other platforms. Taking inspiration from "Team Fortress 2" and similar games, "Overwatch" sees players take part in objective-based matches as part of small teams across a variety of maps. It won praise from critics and proved popular enough to see a sequel.
Unlike its predecessor, "Overwatch 2" is a free-to-play title that is supported through a Battle Pass system that is utilized in the likes of "Fortnite." With an expanded character roster of more than 30 heroes that can be unblocked without any additional purchase, it is a unique free-to-play shooter in that it doesn't focus on large-scale battle royale mechanics.
The sequel also brought new PvE game modes, such as a cooperative story mode, and tightened up some elements of the gameplay. For example, teams are now made up of five players rather than six in an attempt to speed up the action, while the different types of classes available to players to choose from are refined so that there are fewer tanks in each match.
Sky: Children of the Light
"Sky: Children of the Light" is a free-to-play open-world game by indie developer Thatgamecompany. The studio is probably best known for its previous games, such as "Journey" in 2012 that won a number of awards and critical acclaim for its artwork and storytelling. This newer game features a similar visual style but has a gameplay focus on exploring a huge world with a magical cape that allows you to fly.
The game is set in an ancient kingdom that has fallen from grace. Using the cape, they can travel between a home base and seven different realms that make up the kingdom. Along the way, they can encounter new characters and upgrade their abilities, allowing them to travel further. There's also a heavy emphasis on social interaction, with users able to communicate directly with other players and develop relationships to aid them in their quest.
Thatgamecompany has continued to support "Sky: Children of the Light" with new content via special events and additional seasons, bringing extra content for players to unlock. Although there isn't an official release for PS5, the game can be played on the console via backward compatibility as it is available on the PS4.
Fall Guys
When "Fall Guys" was first launched in 2020, it became a huge sensation and was downloaded millions of times across PC and PS4. The success of the game led to developer Mediatonic working on ports for other platforms, including Nintendo Switch and Xbox, as well as revealing that it would come to PS5 as part of its transition to a free-to-play model rather than the traditional premium release it had originally had.
Technically a battle royale game, "Fall Guys" puts a unique twist on the genre by switching from shooter-based gameplay, as is common in games like "Fortnite" and "Apex Legends," to something that resembles a family-friendly version of television shows such as "Wipeout" and "Takeshi's Castle." Up to 60 players compete in a series of challenges made up of mini-games, obstacle courses, and races as they progress through rounds and ensure they are not eliminated.
With cross-platform play and progression, "Fall Guys" is an ideal free game to play as users aren't stuck to any particular platform and can pick up on any system they have available. Receiving a positive reception from critics, the game has remained popular thanks to a regular raft of updates to add new rounds. Meanwhile, the PS5 version of the title has enhanced performance and presentation settings, such as a higher frame rate and a higher resolution.
Brawlhalla
For years, those wanting to play a good platform fighting game were stuck with very few options. The best course of action was simply to buy the latest Nintendo console and grab whatever "Super Smash Bros." game was currently available. In many respects, that is still true as the franchise remains one of the best fighting series on the market and has dominated the more niche genre since the release of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" in 2018.
However, there is a great option on the table for anyone who owns a PS5. "Brawlhalla" is a free-to-play platform fighter from the team at Blue Mammoth Games. Published by Ubisoft, it features a variety of characters from the company's own properties as well as crossover fighters from series such as "Adventure Time" and "The Walking Dead." Like "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," the gameplay is focused on knocking players out of a stage by dealing as much damage as possible to them.
As is the case with most platform fighters, "Brawlhalla" is accessible and easy to get to grips with, as players don't have to memorize complex combos or have instant reaction times to be competitive. Meanwhile, a rotating cast of freely available characters means that every player should be able to get a character they enjoy playing with.
Path of Exile
Taking place in a dark fantasy world, "Path of Exile" is a more mature and adult-oriented experience than many other free-to-play games. Players take control of an exile who has been removed from their homeland and trapped in the fictional cursed land of Wraeclast. Choosing between seven different classes, the player must defeat ancient gods that also call Wraeclast their home while attempting to get back to Oriath.
Praised for the way that it doesn't hold the hand of players and thrusts them straight into the action, "Path of Exile" has been lauded as one of the best online RPGs. With a constant stream of new content, including dozens of expansions and content packs, there's more than enough to keep even the most dedicated players busy for some time.
Originally launching in 2013 for PC, the game has since been ported to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. An official launch for current generation consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, has not yet arrived but the game is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility, although Sony notes that some features may not work as intended on the new system. That doesn't mean that players should put off playing the game, though.