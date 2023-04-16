12 Best Free PS5 Games You Can Download Right Now

Although the gaming industry has largely been dominated by the premium model when it comes to selling games, the advent of mobiling gaming and online stores has allowed a new kind of model to become popular. While the vast majority of titles still release through the traditional way as a standalone purchase, more and more titles are taking the games as a service approach.

This free-to-play model offers players a base experience at no cost but often contains monetization options such as microtransactions and expansions that players can purchase to add new content to the experience. There's no better example of that than on the PlayStation 5, which has an ever-growing collection of free-to-play games that allow players to jump straight into the action without spending any money whatsoever.

Here are some of the very best options when it comes to the PS5's selection of games that you can download and play for free right now.