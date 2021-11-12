Fortnite’s next Star Wars crossover brings Boba Fett to the island

Epic Games has announced another Fortnite crossover with the Star Wars universe. This time around, the company is adding Boba Fett to the battle royale island, a new offering made to promote the Disney+ streaming service. Disney plans to new Star Wars spin-off original show The Book of Boba Fett in late December.

The Book of Boba Fett is a series for Disney+ that’ll expand the Star Wars universe, joining other originals like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show. The new Fortnite Boba Fett crossover, which brings the character to the battle royale game, appears to be a promotion for the show’s launch.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

Disney+ will premiere its The Book of Boba Fett series on December 29, while Epic’s Fortnite Boba Fett outfit will be available to players starting on December 24. Epic hasn’t provided any additional details on this planned launch, however, including how long it will be in the game’s Item Shop and how much it will cost.

This isn’t the first time the Star Wars universe has collided with Epic’s hit battle royale game, though we’re yet to get anything as big as the December 2019 – January 2020 Star Wars event. During that time, Epic made multiple Star Wars skins available in the game, as well as lightsabers and other items from the science fiction universe.

Smaller character-based crossovers have become a common sight in Fortnite, as well as other tie-in promotions for then-upcoming movies, games, TV shows, and more. Epic has added skins, buildings, and more from universes like Marvel, Stranger Things, Batman, and even subtle elements like red balloons to promote the movie IT.