Upcoming PS5 Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

These days, Square Enix releases two kinds of titles: New entries in legacy franchises and everything else. Usually, another studio develops titles that fall into the "everything else" category, and Square only handles publishing duties, but "Forspoken" is one game that is an "everything else" game developed by the studio behind "Final Fantasy XV."

Admittedly, "Forspoken" can be divisive. Ever since the initial trailer, many viewers found faults within the aesthetics. Accusations of making the game "woke" were common, and many viewers felt the dialogue was bad. Given the divisive reception of "Final Fantasy XV," the fact that the same team developed both games didn't help. But now that content creators and the general public have their hands on demo builds, players are opening up to "Forspoken."

The general consensus is "Forspoken" is genuinely fun thanks to its sandbox approach to combat. Players can mix and match attacks within different magic schools, and given the game's open-world size and design, audiences will have plenty of room to experiment. Even if the story is sub-par (which seems unlikely since the writer wrote for "Rogue One"), the combat and traversal will keep players entertained. If nothing else, the recent "Forspoken" demo has demonstrated the game's promise.