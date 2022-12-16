Upcoming PS5 Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
2022 saw many noteworthy PlayStation 5 exclusives, including "Horizon Forbidden West" and "God of War Ragnarok." Next year is shaping up to be just as impressive for audiences who prefer Sony's home console over Microsoft's and Nintendo's, with a slew of highly-anticipated — and surprisingly diverse — releases from top studios.
2023's list of PlayStation exclusives is equal parts anticipated AAA games and indies. We expect three Square Enix titles, a long-awaited follow-up to the best open-world superhero simulator since "Batman: Arkham City," and no less than two new adventures in Guerilla Games' "Horizon" franchise. That's not to say Xbox, PC, and Switch owners won't receive any noteworthy titles — we're looking forward to "Fire Emblem Engage" and "Alan Wake 2" — but what's the point of buying a PS5 if you can't use it to play games unavailable on other consoles? Here are the PS5 exclusives we expect to blow away audiences in 2023.
Forspoken
These days, Square Enix releases two kinds of titles: New entries in legacy franchises and everything else. Usually, another studio develops titles that fall into the "everything else" category, and Square only handles publishing duties, but "Forspoken" is one game that is an "everything else" game developed by the studio behind "Final Fantasy XV."
Admittedly, "Forspoken" can be divisive. Ever since the initial trailer, many viewers found faults within the aesthetics. Accusations of making the game "woke" were common, and many viewers felt the dialogue was bad. Given the divisive reception of "Final Fantasy XV," the fact that the same team developed both games didn't help. But now that content creators and the general public have their hands on demo builds, players are opening up to "Forspoken."
The general consensus is "Forspoken" is genuinely fun thanks to its sandbox approach to combat. Players can mix and match attacks within different magic schools, and given the game's open-world size and design, audiences will have plenty of room to experiment. Even if the story is sub-par (which seems unlikely since the writer wrote for "Rogue One"), the combat and traversal will keep players entertained. If nothing else, the recent "Forspoken" demo has demonstrated the game's promise.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Gamers have wanted a "Final Fantasy VII" remake ever since Square Enix released a tech demo trailer of the opening cutscene redone for the PlayStation 3. Audiences had to wait until the tail end of the PlayStation 4's lifecycle for a proper "Final Fantasy VII Remake," and the result left gamers wanting more. Yes, the title was that good, but it also only told part of a story, one that will continue in 2023.
Likely,"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" will play a lot like "Final Fantasy VII Remake" since "Rebirth" is a direct sequel and will pick up from where "Remake" left off. The combat was one of the game's strong suits, but so was its story. Sure, the narrative of "Remake" only covered a fraction of "Final Fantasy VII," but that design choice let the story focus more on characters who received little attention in the original. Odds are the same will hold true in "Rebirth."
Judging by the sole trailer, "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" will finally let players venture outside Midgar and, more importantly, explore the new narrative of characters trying to defy fate. The trailer even shows Cloud teaming up with Sephiroth. Will this be a new sequence or a retelling of the famous Nibelheim flashback scene? More importantly, will Aerith die in "Rebirth" as she did in the original "Final Fantasy VII," or has the future changed enough to defy that fate? The community of players can't wait to find out.
Final Fantasy XVI
The "Final Fantasy" series has lacked an important key feature for a while — fantasy. The "Final Fantasy" series has focused more on sci-fi than fantasy ever since "Final Fantasy VII," which is one reason to be are excited for "Final Fantasy XVI."
While a demo isn't yet available, trailers make it abundantly clear "Final Fantasy XVI" will return the series to its fantasy roots, but it will be a fantasy catered to older audiences. Each trailer demonstrates that the game world will be dark and gritty. Not "Dark Souls" dark, though; more like "The Witcher" or "Game of Thrones" dark, where war, political intrigue, and revenge are a daily part of life. Plus, the game will reportedly feature an "M for Mature" rating for stuff like drug use and torture (via Kotaku). That's certainly darker than any prior "Final Fantasy" games.
While some might balk at the idea of another action-based "Final Fantasy," the combat looks fast and satisfying. More importantly, the system designers appear to have taken the criticisms of "Final Fantasy XV" to heart. Of course, we won't know how much fights have improved until we've played a demo, but current impressions point towards a superior experience. Here's hoping "Final Fantasy XVI" pans out like that.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
2018's "Marvel's Spider-Man" is to video games as 2002's "Spider-Man" is to movies; both are beloved titles that paved the way for future Marvel media. But while the "Spider-Man" film was followed by a spectacular sequel two years later, a sequel for the "Marvel's Spider-Man" game has yet to show.
So far, there's one trailer for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," which teases Kraven and Venom as the main villains. Then again, anyone who finished "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" (which is a side-story, not a sequel) saw this coming since the ending hints at the latter alongside Dr. Curtis Connor, aka. The Lizard. Given what the first "Marvel's Spider-Man" game did with its Rogue's gallery, especially Dr. Otto Octavius, expect "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" to humanize its villains and make them as relatable as the heroes.
Speaking of heroes, if the first two "Marvel's Spider-Man" games are any indication, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" will also deliver amazing gameplay. Combat was a strong point of "Marvel's Spider-Man" serving as an acrobatic evolution of the rhythm-based system popularized by "Batman: Arkham Asylum." Plus, web-swinging around a digital New York City provides a visceral sense of enjoyment that defies description. It's probably safe to say "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" will continue these strengths and even improve them. And, since Spider-Man and Miles Morales share screen time in the trailer, maybe gamers can choose who to play as in "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" — and perhaps even divide and conquer with multiplayer.
Horizon Call of the Mountain
"Horizon Zero Dawn" gave Guerilla Games the success it deserved. Now, "Horizon" is a big-name franchise, complete with a sequel, board game, and an upcoming VR spinoff. Given the PlayStation's previous luck with VR titles, that final idea sounds like a winner.
Unlike other "Horizon" titles, "Horizon Call of the Mountain" will focus on a new protagonist, Ryas, and won't feature an open world, but much of the appeal will remain intact. The game's website boasts it will deliver the same living, breathing world of prior "Horizon" games, and trailers demonstrate a lot of combat will involve hunting giant robots and strategically dismantling them to gain an edge. If you thought fighting a Thunderjaw in "Horizon Forbidden West" was terrifying, wait until "Horizon Call of the Mountain" forces you to actually crane your neck up to get a feel for the monstrosity's true scale.
It might be too early to judge "Call of the Mountain" by its trailers, but the game might serve as the PlayStation VR2's killer app. In many ways, the game shares a lot of DNA with Valve's "Half-Life Alyx," from first-person VR combat to utilizing VR tech to deliver beautiful vistas. Here's hoping "Horizon Call of the Mountain" pushes quite a few PS VR2 sales.
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
Technically cheating a bit here since "Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores" is DLC and not a standalone game, but it's still going to be a PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5 exclusive. Plus, "Burning Shores" may be the best DLC audiences play in a while.
During the recent 2022 Video Game Awards, Sony unveiled "Burning Shores." The trailer didn't show much aside from Aloy flying on a Sunwing above the literal burning shores of Hollywood since the area is now a semi-active volcanic zone. Oh, and a giant robot wakes up right before the trailer provides a release date. Admittedly that's not much, but it's enough on pedigree alone.
As already established, the "Horizon" games are beloved vanilla experiences, but Guerrilla Games also provided extra content to those willing to take the plunge. "Horizon Zero Dawn" received the "Frozen Wilds" DLC, which added new snowy wastelands, enemies, and weapons, all backed by a solid campaign. With that kind of history, odds are "Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores" will provide a similar level of quality and content. Anyone who didn't enjoy "Forbidden West" probably won't enjoy the DLC, but anyone who did will find plenty more to love.
Stellar Blade
During the 2021 PlayStation showcase, Sony introduced audiences to the Korean game "Project Eve." Fast forward one year to the 2022 September State of Play, and Sony has another trailer for the game, this time with the finalized title of "Stellar Blade." The game looks promising.
The trailers makes clear that "Stellar Blade" wears its inspiration on its sleeves. The action and soundtrack channel games like "NieR: Automata," as swordplay is fast and fluid, and music is the right mix of heart gripping and atmospheric. Plus, "Stellar Blade" will include its own combat-accentuating murder drone, which is always a plus.
Most gamers probably have never heard of the developers behind "Stellar Blade," Shift Up, but that's not surprising since the studio has mostly created mobile titles such as "Destiny Child" and "Goddess of Victory: Nikke." "Stellar Blade" is Shift Up's first non-mobile game, and if trailers are any indication, it could be the first of many console projects for the studio, possibly even the first of many PlayStation exclusives. Fingers crossed.
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Before Supermassive Games developed its "The Dark Pictures Anthology" series, the company proved its narrative-horror chops with "Until Dawn." While Supermassive followed that title with the aforementioned "The Dark Pictures Anthology" and "The Quarry," the studio also developed a spin-off, "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood." However, there wasn't a successor to that title until now.
Judging by the trailer and website for "Switchback," the game will hit most of the same points as "Rush of Blood." When players strap on the PlayStation VR2 headset, "Switchback" will teleport them into a haunted house/roller coaster/lightgun experience that takes them through levels based on "The Dark Pictures Anthology," as well as a few novel ones. The game will also leverage some of the PS VR2's technological advances, such as haptic feedback.
If these assumptions are correct and "The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR" is anything like "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood," "Switchback" will be a fun, semi-scary game that evolves the lightgun formula with VR. Like other lightgun games, "Switchback" will probably be short — "Rush of Blood" is about two hours long — but it will be a blast while it lasts.
Tchia
Video games are inspired by cultures and events from all over the world. Games based on Norse and Greek mythology are common to the point of being trite, but some games draw from more obscure locations and cultures.
"Tchia" is the second game developed by the indie studio Awaceb but is the company's first title for consoles like the PlayStation. The game puts its best foot forward with a colorful and appealing art style, and its world is heavily inspired by the little-known nation of New Caledonia — a French territory island a few hundred miles east of Australia.
While "Tchia" is visually appealing, the meat of its experience will sprout from its world. The game will be fully explorable and even feature a novel "Soul Jumping" mechanic that lets the protagonist, the titular Tchia, possess animals and objects. Sure, you can control seagulls and dogs, but what other game lets you possess an oil barrel or lamp? On that note, how many games take place in a semi-fictionalized version of New Caledonia? "Tchia" not only promises to give players a memorable, open-world experience, but it will also introduce many gamers to a beautiful land and culture.
Season: A Letter to the Future
Most games are based around challenges. Combat, platforming, and puzzles are just a few examples. But some games only want to provide a relaxing experience.
"Season: A Letter to the Future" is the second game by Scavengers Studio and a very different beast compared to its previous title, "Darwin Project." Judging by trailers, the best way to describe "Season" is a bicycle trip across a mysterious land. Players will have to, or perhaps it would be better to say they can, chronicle the world's last days through photographs, recordings, and a diary.
The demo presents "Season: A Letter to the Future" as an emotional experience that will let players create their own memories. Gamers will be in charge of what they record and for how long, what pictures they take (and what angles and filters they use), and so much more. Audiences who are looking for a challenge might not necessarily enjoy "Season: A Letter to the Future," but gamers who want to unwind after a long day of work or school will no doubt enjoy the title.
Bramble: The Mountain King
Games don't necessarily need to be complicated in order to be fun. Titles such as "Inside" and "Little Nightmares" demonstrate that simplicity is just as if not more effective, especially when developers are aiming for a specific theme like horror.
"Bramble: The Mountain King" is the second title by Dimfrost Studio. Previously, the company developed the VR title "A Writer And His Daughter," which was supposed to be the first part of a trilogy, but instead of making a sequel, the studio instead started work on "Bramble." The game draws heavily from Nordic stories. One second the main protagonist is riding on the back of a giant hedgehog (or maybe the main character is tiny), the next he is running for his life from a waterlogged zombie violinist. And that's only a sample of how dark and grim the game will get.
Recently, Dimfrost released a demo for "Bramble," and the game hits many of the same notes as titles like "Inside." Levels and movement are kept simple with a minimum of button presses, and platforming and puzzles rely on timing. Moreover, sound design does a lot of heavy lifting for the atmosphere. Fans of deceptively moody and dark platformers will no doubt flock to "Bramble: The Mountain King" when it releases in 2023.
Schim
Several months ago, Sony and indie developer Exould van der Werf announced the game "Schim." Judging by the trailer, the game is heavily inspired by "Untitled Goose Game," the beloved cult classic that asks players to solve puzzles by using a goose's ability to honk and be a general nuisance. Gamers loved the simplicity and pleasing art style, and maybe they weren't the only ones drawn to the title. Like that title, "Schim" will boast a pleasingly simple aesthetic and features organic, environmental puzzles strewn around the game world.
While "Schim" is seemingly inspired by "Untitled Goose Game," it sets itself apart with isometric platforming. Players can only move by jumping into shadows and using them to open new pathways. Since "Schim" is Exould van der Werf's first game — or at least the first one we know about — it's tough to guess how it will turn out since we have nothing to base our expectations on. But the trailer looks as promising as it does lovely.
Pacific Drive
Survival games are as popular as they are common. Usually, they ask players to survive isolated islands, build shelters, and manage meters that govern the protagonist's hunger, thirst, and sleep levels. A solid formula to be sure, but so many games use these systems that players are often driven to survival titles that switch things up.
"Pacific Drive" is the first game developed by Ironwood Studios, and like many survival titles, it will force players to endure in an isolated area. But this time, gamers will have to maintain and upgrade a car in a wilderness filled with "anomalies." These will include pools of acid, freak electrical storms, and "instability fronts" (via the trailer). Moreover, the game's website states "Pacific Drive" will be "run-based," which means no two players will have the same experience. As the site puts it, the game is a "road-lite," as corny as that sounds.
If the trailer is any indication, "Pacific Drive" is going to be a mix between "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." (survival horror games that take place in a Chernobyl Exclusion Zone filled with reality-defying anomalies) and "Beware" (an indie open world horror driving simulator). Both are fun, if underrated, games, so what happens when you mix the two? Should be enjoyable to witness when "Pacific Drive" releases next year.