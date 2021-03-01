Expect even more Square Enix remakes in the future

There’s no question that Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the biggest games of 2020 – at least among PS4 owners – so now it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we’re hearing of even more Square Enix remakes that are in the pipeline. Apparently, Square Enix has tapped Forever Entertainment to produce a slate of several new remakes, but for now, just what those remakes are is being kept under wraps.

That’s according to Polish site Biznes, at any rate, which says that Forever has been recruited by Square Enix to create “several game remakes” that are all from a single brand. That is probably the most interesting tidbit of information found in that Biznes report – Square Enix is apparently looking to release remakes from an older franchise, not just individual remakes of past one-off releases.

Just what that franchise could be is anyone’s guess. When the topic is Square Enix, our minds immediately jump to the Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest series, and while those could indeed be the candidates, Square Enix may look to other franchises that have laid dormant for far longer. Unfortunately, figuring out which franchise that could be is downright impossible, because Square Enix has a ton of classic franchises and games that seem ripe for a remake (though the person writing this article certainly wouldn’t mind seeing Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross remakes, for what it may be worth).

The report in Biznes says that Forever Entertainment will get to keep “over 50%” of the revenue generated by these remakes, which seems like a pretty good deal to us, though it will have to cover the costs of development itself, it seems. Forever does have some experience in this realm, as it was the studio behind the Switch version of 2019’s Panzer Dragoon: Remake.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens from here, but assuming this Biznes report is accurate, Square Enix won’t be hopping off the remake train anytime soon. We’ll let you know if either company reveals more in the future, so stay tuned for that.