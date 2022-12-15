The PS5 Features You Need To Know About If You Use Discs Or DVDs

If you are one of the lucky ones who got ahold of the PlayStation 5, then you probably want to know the best ways to get the most out of your console. While the Digital Edition of the PS5 lacks a disc drive and therefore only supports game downloads, the Standard Edition of the console has a disc drive and related features and tricks unique to using the drive. The latter console can play Blu-ray discs and DVDs in addition to game discs.

Whether you encounter a defect and your disc gets stuck or you want to upgrade an old PS4 game, Sony has a feature for it, though they're not all readily obvious. Some simply allow you to adjust the type of audio playback you get from movies, while others require a bit of elbow grease in order to free trapped discs from the drive of a dead console. Once you know the features are there, using them is as simple as a few clicks or a turn of a screw.