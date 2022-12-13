PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up Lets You See Your Year In Gaming

Starting from December 13, 2022, and up until January 13, 2023, you'll be able to see your Wrap-Up. This includes some interesting stats, such as the number of games you've played throughout the year, how many trophies you managed to earn, and how many hours you played in total. If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you'll also be able to see how many games you downloaded as part of your subscription. Once the Wrap-Up is over in January, everyone will get a Summary Card filled with the previous year's highlights.

If you browse through all of the different Wrap-Up sections, you will be awarded a voucher code. This voucher code lets you redeem one of six special Astro Bot avatars that will best suit your 2022 gaming experience and achievements. The code can be shared with friends as long as they are playing in the same region. To top it all off, Sony said that it will also be sharing some of the collective achievements of all PlayStation gamers put together, including statistics like miles driven in "Gran Turismo 7" or Thunderjaws killed in "Horizon Forbidden West."

Unfortunately, not everyone can join in on the fun. To qualify for the Wrap-Up, you need to have a registered PlayStation account, be at least 18 years old (or older), and you must have consented to data collection in 2022. Those who didn't play for at least 10 hours throughout the year will also not be presented with a Wrap-Up, and that does make sense — 10 hours per year is negligible.