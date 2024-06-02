Can The iPad Pro Really Replace Your Mac? We Take A Closer Look

"You may not know this," said Phil Schiller during the iPad Pro's first 2015 announcement, "but the majority of people who come to an iPad Pro are coming from a Windows PC. Many of them will find it is the ultimate PC replacement." From the very beginning, Apple has been marketing their high-end tablet as, effectively, an extra-slim laptop computer. And from the very beginning, reviewers and users have disagreed with this assertion. They've always praised the device for being the best tablet money can buy, but a tablet nonetheless, with all its inherent deficiencies. That trend continues to this day, but iPad reviews suggest it's getting close to matching a computer. So on the heels of the recent M4 iPad Pro release, almost a decade since the initial iPad Pro was unveiled, we raise that question once more.

The M4 iPad Pro is arguably one of the biggest — if not the biggest — iPad releases in the lineup's history. The device sports an OLED screen, a ridiculously thin chassis, and was the first Apple product to be graced with the M4 Apple silicon chip. It keeps the same 10-hour battery life while crushing full-fledged laptops, including some of its elder MacBook siblings. Let's take a closer look at the hardware and software aspects that make iPad a potential MacBook replacement, plus opinions from those who've used it, to decide if it's worth tossing out your PC for.