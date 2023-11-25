5 iPad Pro Apps Perfectly Tailored For The Apple Pencil

Adobe Fresco is Adobe's drawing app, built specifically for the iPad and the Apple Pencil. It is optimized for the tablet's hardware and fully integrated with the Apple Pencil. It even allows you to invite others to see and edit your work to make it more collaborative. You get a large selection of Photoshop brushes and vector and raster brushes you can use on the same canvas. Watercolor live brushes deliver a more natural painting experience, letting the color blend into the rest of the canvas in real-time, like on the real thing.

The app is made to work seamlessly between the iPad and a desktop so you can sync your work and finish on another device if needed. Everything you create in Fresco also works with Photoshop, letting you combine tools to better manipulate images at will.

The free version of the app is a great way to get started using the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to make art, and we think it is one of the best digital art apps. Additional premium features are included with the full version of the app at $9.99 a month with a Creative Cloud account.