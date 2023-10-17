Every Apple Pencil Compared: Key Differences To Know Before You Buy

A stylus can elevate your tablet experience by providing new ways to interact with your device. For example, you can use a stylus to draw, point, or take notes. Not all styluses are created equal, as evident by the Apple Pencil line of touchscreen pens.

When deciding which Apple Pencil to buy, there are a few things to consider. Compatibility is probably the most important thing to note, as each Apply stylus only works with a select list of devices. For example, the newly announced Apple Pencil (USB-C) is not compatible with older devices, and the original Apple Pencil is incompatible with newer iPads.

Charging compatibility also varies between devices, as the first generation uses a Lightning connector, the second generation uses wireless charging, and the new Apple Pencil utilizes USB-C charging. The features found on the different Apple Pencil devices also vary. Functions such as the ability to attach the stylus to an iPad magnetically are exclusive to the newest iteration and the second-generation model. On the other hand, unlike the new Apple Pencil (USB-C), the first and second-generation variants have a pressure sensitivity function.

It is important to note what features you want and which ones you can live without — the more features a device has, the higher the price.