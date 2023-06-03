5 Of The Best Apple Pencil Accessories Available In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anyone who owns an iPad ought to have an Apple Pencil if only to increase the precision of one's interaction with the device screen. The stylus can be used to take notes and even play certain games but is most useful for people who use their iPads to sketch, paint, animate, and create art.
Buying the Apple Pencil can be quite an investment if you don't go for off-brand alternatives. If you purchase it directly from the Apple Store, it can set you back $129 just for the Apple Pencil alone. That shouldn't be an issue if you intend to use the stylus on a regular basis, and if you do, you might as well explore Apple Pencil accessories that you can get to extend the longevity and usefulness of the device.
A quick look through the Apple Store will reveal that apart from a spare Apple Pencil, there are only a couple of accessories that are Apple Pencil-adjacent: a pack of spare pencil tips for $19.99 and a slew of iPad cases in a variety of sizes that also have a stylus holster. Both types of accessories are great to have for any iPad-wielding digital artist, but if you want to explore other useful accessories you can use with or on your Apple Pencil, there are plenty of options available outside of Apple's official online store, and most are very inexpensive.
Carrying case
Compared to other gadgets, styluses like the Apple Pencil are negligible in terms of size and can look like ordinary pens from afar, making them very susceptible to misplacement or loss. To keep this from happening, having a dedicated container to place your Apple Pencil in when not in use is almost always a must.
One of the highest-rated Apple Pencil holders on Amazon is the Aunote Holder Case. It is made of lightweight and washable PU leather that is lined with a non-scratch microfiber material, which protects anything kept inside from scratches, dirt, and other damaging materials. It has a holster compartment for several styluses and a charger head as well as mesh pockets for earbuds, SD cards, USB cables, and other iPad-related accessories. To date, it has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and costs $9.99.
If you want a carrying case for your Apple Pencil that can also store your actual iPad, check out the popular tomtoc Portfolio Case. It's currently a lot pricier at $41.99, but it may be worth it if you're hoping to keep all your iPad accessories organized and in one place. Not only does the case have a compartment for the Apple Pencil, but it also has sleeves to hold multiple charger heads, an external hard drive, a Magic Keyboard, a mouse, thumb drives, a multitude of cords, and more. It is wide enough to house the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and comes in a variety of colors.
Pencil holder or stand
Much like an actual pencil, the round first-generation Apple Pencil can easily roll off your desk (the second-gen model has a flat edge). If you're in the middle of working on your iPad and you need to step away for a while, rather than going through the hassle of putting the stylus back into its case, you can use a stand that makes it easily accessible when you need it and safe when you don't.
The Uppercase Designs NimbleStand, priced at only $14.95, is an elegant pedestal-type holder that lets you store your Apple Pencil vertically. On the outside, it's made of silicone and on the inside it has weighted aluminum that keeps your stylus stable on any flat surface. Using it is straightforward: just put the stylus into the stand's chamber so it stays upright and secure. When you need to use the Apple Pencil again, simply pick it up from the holder.
The Apple Pencil is completely wireless, which means it will need to be charged at some point. The easiest way to do this is by attaching your pencil to the iPad you use it on. However, if you have the first-generation version of the Apple stylus that requires a lightning connector to charge, you may want to opt for a stand that doubles as a charging dock. Kaixintek's $14.99 3-in-1 iPad Pencil Charger Dock Holder lets you simultaneously charge both your Apple Pencil and iPad, making it a convenient accessory to have on your desk.
Apple Pencil cover or grip
If you have clumsy fingers and are prone to dropping pens, you can put your Apple Pencil in a cover to protect it. You can also utilize a grip to make holding the stylus more comfortable for you. The Elago Classic Pencil Case is a solid choice for those who like the old-school vibes of the #2 pencil they used in school. It's made of premium quality silicone and has hexagonal edges to keep the Pencil from rolling off your desk. When put on correctly, it shouldn't interfere with wireless charging. The cover is priced at $14.99 and comes in multiple colors, including bright yellow.
If you prefer to not have the entire Apple Pencil encased in an outer shell, you can simply purchase a silicone grip that you can take off the device whenever you want. Delidigi sells a highly-rated pack of three silicone grips for $7.99 that fit the first- and second-generation Apple Pencil. If you own the latter, though, you may need to remove it to properly charge the stylus, as it needs to latch onto the iPad's magnetic connector.
Drawing glove
Unlike drawing on a regular piece of paper, sketching on an iPad using an Apple Pencil may sometimes be hard to do without accidentally triggering tools you don't mean to use. Using a drawing glove that covers the bottom side of your pen-wielding hand ensures that you can draw on your iPad with an Apple Pencil without hassle and have the option of resting your hand on the screen without activating software controls.
The Articka Drawing Glove is priced at $9.99 and is made of a smooth material that allows your drawing hand to glide over your iPad screen without sticking to it. It works for both left and right-handed people and comes in a variety of sizes. Since the glove is made of materials that are safe to use against a tablet's display screen, it doubles as a cleaning tool that can do away with finger smudges and dust.
Replacement pencil tips
While some Apple users may be more comfortable purchasing original Apple accessories, there are alternatives for users who want to avoid blowing $20 on something as simple as a substitute stylus head. You can get new Apple Pencil parts that are similar to the ones sold in the Apple Store at cheaper prices on Amazon. For example, Coteck has a four-pack of replacement Pencil tips for $10.99. It also comes with four silicone nib covers that protect your iPad screen and the stylus from potential damage without sacrificing the pressure response needed for drawing.
If you prefer a more pen-like drawing experience, you can opt for Ailun's 3-pack Pencil Tips Replacement, which currently costs $9.88. Compared to the original Apple Pencil tip attachment, these have a polished nickel alloy nib, which may be better for users who have textured paper-like screen protectors on their iPads, as those protectors are known to wear out ordinary stylus tips quickly. Just like Coteck's pack of replacement Pencil tips, these ones are compatible with both the first and second-generation Apple Pencil.