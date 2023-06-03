5 Of The Best Apple Pencil Accessories Available In 2023

Anyone who owns an iPad ought to have an Apple Pencil if only to increase the precision of one's interaction with the device screen. The stylus can be used to take notes and even play certain games but is most useful for people who use their iPads to sketch, paint, animate, and create art.

Buying the Apple Pencil can be quite an investment if you don't go for off-brand alternatives. If you purchase it directly from the Apple Store, it can set you back $129 just for the Apple Pencil alone. That shouldn't be an issue if you intend to use the stylus on a regular basis, and if you do, you might as well explore Apple Pencil accessories that you can get to extend the longevity and usefulness of the device.

A quick look through the Apple Store will reveal that apart from a spare Apple Pencil, there are only a couple of accessories that are Apple Pencil-adjacent: a pack of spare pencil tips for $19.99 and a slew of iPad cases in a variety of sizes that also have a stylus holster. Both types of accessories are great to have for any iPad-wielding digital artist, but if you want to explore other useful accessories you can use with or on your Apple Pencil, there are plenty of options available outside of Apple's official online store, and most are very inexpensive.