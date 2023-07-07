The 5 Best Digital Art Apps (Free And Paid)

Adobe Fresco is a serious digital art app that offers a wide range of customizable brushes, including conventional pixel brushes, live brushes, and vector brushes. Live brushes emulate the effect of applying oil and watercolor paint, and vector brushes enable you to create images with a hand-painted look that can scale infinitely, without pixelating. If the sheer number of brushes gets to be too much, you can "favorite" the ones you use most to make them easier to find.

One of the main benefits of Fresco for experienced visual artists is likely to be the familiar Adobe interface, which should make it easy to move between Fresco and mobile or desktop versions of apps such as Photoshop or Lightroom. Like those apps, Fresco benefits from regular updates, and some of the most recent additions include customizable Multi-Color Swatches, Snap To Shape which automatically turns a rough shape into a sharply refined one, and Paint Inside, which lets you constrain brushstrokes to set boundaries.

Adobe Fresco is free to download on the App Store and Microsoft Store. The basic feature set is limited to around 100 brushes and 2 GB of cloud storage. A paid subscription ($10 per month, or via an existing paid Creative Cloud plan) unlocks extra features, including more than 1,000 additional brushes, additional cloud storage, and premium fonts. Users of low-end devices should be aware that this is a large application — 5 GB of free space is required for installation, and Adobe recommends 16 GB of available space for the best performance.