7 Best Procreate Alternatives For Android Phones

Procreate for iOS is, hands down, one of the best art creation apps available for purchase. Heralded as a great alternative to Photoshop, its myriad tools, textures, and paint effects can help creatives get even their most fanciful ideas onto the screen, and it allows for easy image manipulation as well. It's easy to pick up for beginners, but a quick search can find some amazing and realistic artwork produced by experts as well. In fact, if there's one truly outstanding issue with Procreate, it's the fact that it is limited to Apple products — there's no official Android version.

Exclusivity, whether it be between Android and Apple or Playstation and Xbox, will always frustrate users who have invested in one OS or the other. And while it can be frustrating to find another thing to add to the list of things iPhone can do that Android can't, there's hope. Plenty of designers have created apps comparable to Procreate for use on Android phones. Many share similar feature sets and several are even preferred to the Apple-exclusive app by users. Seven of the best alternatives are collected right here.